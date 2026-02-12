Drama Clubs to present Wizard of Oz

Submitted photo

The FHS and FMS Drama Clubs will present “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” on Friday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. This family-friendly musical play will feature some students from Forks Middle School, Forks High School, Homeschool, and Quileute Tribal School. Tickets are $5 for adults over 18 and free for students and children 18 and under. Come join us “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for a jolly good fun musical!