Olympic Connect focus groups

Olympic Community of Health’s Olympic Connect program is partnering with Advocates for Human Potential (AHP) to conduct focus groups to learn more about how people in the region want to receive information about community resources like health care, housing, food, jobs, and other supports

Olympic Connect wants to hear from community members about:

How they want to get information about local resources

How Olympic Connect can better share information with the community

These focus groups are specifically focused on those who are ages 25-54 and are unemployed or under-employed (needing more or better-paying work, or work that makes better use of your skills).

If you have any questions or want to learn more, or wish to sign up, please get in touch at ocfg@ahpnet.com, or call Katricia at 323-336-6868.

If you participate in a focus group, a $100 gift card will be provided to thank you for your time. Bus vouchers for attending the focus group are also available. Childcare will be available at some focus groups.

Sequim – YMCA: February 26 (Thursday), 5:30-7 pm

Sequim – YMCA: February 27 (Friday), 2:00-3:30 pm

Port Angeles – First Step Family Support Center: February 27 (Friday), 5:30-7 pm – Childcare available

Port Angeles – YMCA: February 28 (Saturday), 3 pm-4:30 pm

Forks – First Step Family Support Center: February 28 (Saturday), 10 am-11:30 am