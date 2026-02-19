West End 9-1-1 Calls – Feb. 9 – 14
Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 19, 2026
Feb. 9
9-1-1 hangup Terra Eden, trespass Clallam Bay, disabled vehicle Burnt Mntn., animal Cedar Ave., 9-1-1 hangup Neah Bay, civil Beaver, trespass Beaver, death investigation Weel Rd., traffic collision Frontier/Hwy 112., citizen contact S. Forks Ave., theft Calawah Way, suspicious activity Calawah Way.
Feb. 10
Traffic hazard Elk Valley Rd., boat patrol, welfare check, traffic complaint Elk Corner Rd., civil F St., animal abuse Grant Rd., building check Beaver, medical Calawah Way.
Feb. 11
Policing Elderberry Ave., civil Robin Hood Loop, civil Calawah Way, drug violation Spartan Ave., disabled vehicle Hwy 101 N., vicious animal Elderberry Ave., trespass Robin Hood Loop, 9-1-1 hangup Spartan Ave., civil F St., traffic stop N. Forks Ave., citizen assist Transit Center.
Feb. 12
Suspicious activity Steelhead Ave., civil Robbins Rentals, medical Robbins Rentals, medical Burnt Mntn., violation court order La Push, citizen assist Kallman Rd., traffic hazard Quillayute Rd.
Feb. 13
Weapons discharge Hwy 112 Clallam Bay, civil Beaver, traffic hazard Quillayute Rd., citizen contact E. Division St., stray animal Calawah Way, traffic stop La Push, traffic collision G St./Forks Ave., traffic stop La Push, suspicious activity Robbins Rental, medical Sutherland, policing Delta Wing, medical Kilmer Rd.
Feb. 14
Suspicious activity J St., policing E. Division St., citizen contact Terra Eden, traffic stop(s) La Push, threats S Forks Ave.