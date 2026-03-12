Stitching a legacy of honor

By Mary Howell

We are excited to announce that Martha Paul has been named Artist of the Year! Many believe she deserves this recognition every year.

In the 1980s, Martha co-founded the Piecemaker’s Quilt Club, which is still active today. She is known for her stunning quilts, especially her Quilts of Valor, which she gives to deserving service members. My spouse was fortunate enough to receive Quilt #76!

To honor Martha, we aim to highlight her Quilts of Valor at our show from April 17th to April 19th, 2026. If you own one and are willing to donate it, please contact Mary Howell at 360-912-4080 or pmqc98331@gmail.com. I can store the quilts, or you can drop them off on Thursday, April 16th, in the afternoon at the high school gym located on Spartan Avenue.

We kindly ask that the quilts remain on display throughout the show, but they may be picked up after 4 PM on Sunday, April 19th.

We would love to include a brief description of yourself to accompany your quilt. Please provide your name, area of service, and any recognition you have received.

We also welcome any quilt that Martha has given to you. Thank you.