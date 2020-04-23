COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula College’s Harris-Williams, White sign with four-year schools

Peninsula’s Casandra White, left, slips past Bellevue’s Rokki Brown during a game in February. White has signed to continue her career at NCAA Division II Western Oregon University. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News file)

Peninsula’s Davien Harris-Williams prepares to pass as Bellevue’s Tijohn Rodde defends the lane in Port Angeles during a recent game. Harris-Williams has signed to play for the University of Providence Argonauts, an NAIA school in Great Falls, Mont. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News file)

PORT ANGELES — Two crucial pieces of the Peninsula College mens’s and women’s basketball programs have found new homes to continue their basketball careers.

Pirates sophomore guard Davien Harris-Williams has signed to play for the University of Providence Argonauts, an NAIA school in Great Falls, Mont., while Peninsula sophomore Casandra White will play for NCAA Division II Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Ore.

White, a standout on and off the floor for Peninsula, is a 5-foot-9 guard who averaged 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while hitting 32 percent of her 3-point shots as the Pirates finished the season 18-7.

A two-year team captain for the Peninsula women, White earned a place on the Peninsula honor roll and served as the school’s Associated Student Council Vice President of Programming as a freshman and as President her sophomore year.

Pirate head coach Alison Crumb had high praise for White.

“Cas is just such a great person, and she loves the game,” Crumb said. “She wants to get better, she wants to play, and she wants to win. It’s not hard to coach a kid who believes in the same things that you do, and is willing to work for it, and Cas is that kind of kid. We are going to miss her greatly, but know what she will do in Monmouth, what she did for Port Angeles.”

Harris was named first-team all-conference and led the Pirates to two tournament appearances.

He was named the Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Feb. 18 after scoring 26 points in the second half against then No. 1-ranked Skagit Valley.

The leading scorer for the Pirates, Harris-Williams averaged 20.2 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He scored 30 or more points in five games.

Before playing for the Pirates, he played at Clover Park High School, where he was named League MVP and was named first-team all-league twice.

“We are very excited to add Davien Harris-Williams to the Argo program,” head coach Steve Keller said. “Davien is a pure 3-point shooter with great range, and will add depth at the guard position for the Argos. We’re really excited to have him.”

Harris-Williams plans to study sports management at Providence.