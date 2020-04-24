Virus prompts cancellations on Peninsula

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Here are the most recent upcoming events that have been canceled, plus closures, because of COVID-19 that affect the North Olympic Peninsula:

• Peninsula College is operating but doing business remotely as they navigate public health concerns posed by COVID-19.

Instruction and student services have been moved online.

Details regarding how to access campus services can be found at pencol.edu/spring- resources .

“We are able to respond to most questions and requests remotely, and are following state and health authority guidelines regarding social distancing protocols,” Kari Deseer, public information officer, said in an email.

• The 43rd annual Kiwanis Camp, scheduled for August, has been canceled.

• Girl Scouts of Western Washington has canceled all in-person Girl Scout programming through the end of August.

• The Clallam County Assessor’s Department customer service counter is closed to the public. For more information, call 360-417-2228 and leave a message.

• All 2020 Washington CoastSavers cleanups are canceled.

• The Crescent Bay Lions have canceled benefit breakfasts indefinitely.

• Clallam Transit is suspending its daily service on the Strait Shot route to and from the state ferry terminal at Bainbridge Island.

The last departure from the Gateway Transit Center is 3:15 p.m. Sunday, and the last departure from the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal is at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

All other Clallam Transit routes are running as scheduled.

• First Federal’s branch lobbies will close temporarily to the public.

• All Walmart stores will be closing at 8:30 p.m. and reopening at 7 a.m. daily. Every Tuesday through April 28, Walmart will be opening an hour early for senior citizens and at-risk customers. The pharmacy and vision center will be open at this time.

• The Olympic National Park Visitor Center & Wilderness Information Center in Port Angeles, the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center and the Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center are closed until further notice.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, Olympic National Park’s entrances, hiking trails and campgrounds will remain open, according to a press release.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

• YMCA locations in Sequim, Port Angeles and Jefferson County also are closing for two weeks due to Inslee’s emergency declaration to close recreational facilities, according to a press release.

The YMCA will continue to provide full-day childcare services to families in need during school closures at our licensed childcare sites at Dry Creek Elementary School in Port Angeles and Salish Coast Elementary School in Port Townsend.

• All branches of the North Olympic Library System will be closed to the public until conditions permit the library to reopen.

All Library programs and meeting room reservations will be canceled through at least April 30, or until conditions permit the library to reopen.

NOLS remains open online at www.nols.org. The Library website offers a variety of resources such as eBooks, eAudiobooks, a wide variety of databases, streaming music and movies, and other alternatives — all available with your library card number and password. The Library is working with its vendors to increase access to online content.

All book returns also will be closed. All materials should be kept until the Library is able to reopen. Due dates have been adjusted so that no item will be considered overdue.

The library’s public Wi-Fi will continue to be available 24/7 during this crisis. Library Wi-Fi can be accessed outside the building at all NOLS branches, including in areas of the parking lots. Wi-Fi users are requested not to block fire lanes.

• The Department of Social and Health Services will stop most visitors to its 24/7 facilities effective immediately.

• Olympic Community Actions Programs (OlyCAP) will be closing its three offices in Port Angeles, Port Townsend and Forks and the three community centers (Tri-Area, Quilcene and Brinnon) to the general public. The agency will continue to offer services via telephone and email communication.

For services in Jefferson County, call 360-385-2571. For services in Clallam County, call 360-452-4726.

A form for people to complete if they are willing to volunteer during the crisis can be found here.

A form for people to fill out if they are in need help can be found here.

• PUD #1 of Clallam County has closed its facilities to customer access. Payments can be made by phone, mail, payment drop box, through the website portal, via the SmartHub app or at one the PUD payment kiosks.

For all other customer inquiries, call 360-452-9771 or 800-542-7859, or email customerservice@clallampud.net.

• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services are suspended until further notice.

• The Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have been canceled.

Port Angeles

• The Joyce Daze Wild Blackberry Festival, scheduled for Aug. 1, has been canceled.

• Port Angeles Garden Club meetings are canceled until further notice.

• Monday Musicale has canceled all monthly meetings until further notice.

• The Clallam County Auditor’s Office is closed to walk-ins.

• The Clallam Conservation District office is temporarily closed to walk-in assistance. For more information, visit www.clallamcd.org, call 360-775-3747 or email info@clallamcd.org.

• Educational Ennis Creek walks are suspended until the end of COVID-19 social distancing. Friends of Ennis Creek Facebook page is continuing postings. More information also is available by emailing ennis@olypen.com.

• The city of Port Angeles Parks & Recreation Department closed city rental facilities until further notice. These facilities include the Vern Burton Community Center gym and meeting rooms, Civic Field, Volunteer Field, the Campfire Clubhouse at Jessie Webster Park, the Clubhouse and Loomis Building at Lincoln Park and the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center.

The Port Angeles Senior & Community Center will continue to utilize the Olympic Community Action Programs Senior Nutrition Program, but will be limited to pick-up and delivery of meals. For questions on OlyCap’s congregate meals, call 360-452-4726.

• The OAT Run has been rescheduled for June 20.

• Feiro Marine Life Center has closed its exhibits to the public.

• All Masonic Temple bingo has been canceled until further notice.

• The Port Angeles contra dances at Black Diamond Hall have been canceled until further notice.

• The May 20 Clallam Transit System Board meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be held June 17 at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Clallam Transit System, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd. This meeting is open to the public.

• The May 22-25 Juan de Fuca Festival has been canceled and a new artist support fund established.

• The North Olympic History Center has canceled its “History Tales” programs for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The lecture series will resume its 2020-21 season Sunday, Oct. 4.

The History Center’s Vintage Sale, scheduled for June 5-6, has been postponed to Aug. 7-8.

• The North Olympic Discovery Marathon planned for June 7 is canceling its physical events and going virtual in light of the new coronavirus.

• The 27th annual Petals & Pathways Home Garden Tour of Port Angeles, scheduled for June 20, has been canceled.

• Peninsula College has postponed its June 20 “face to face” commencement until Aug. 22.

Sequim

• The Olympic Peninsula Air Affaire and Fly-In at the Sequim Valley Airport has been canceled.

• The Donation Drop-off Center to support the COVID-19 pandemic response at Greywolf Elementary School has closed. Donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items to support the emergency response efforts can be made to the Clallam County Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. in Port Angeles.

• The Tour de Lavender, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, has been canceled.

• The Amputee Support Group that usually meets on the first Wednesday of each month has canceled their monthly meetings until further notice.

• The Sequim Prairie Garden Club has suspended monthly meetings until further notice. Additionally, rental reservations of the Pioneer Memorial Park Clubhouse are temporarily suspended. Deposits and fees for scheduled rentals will be refunded unless rescheduling is requested. Please contact Sequim Prairie Garden Club at 360-808-3434.

• The Dungeness River Audubon Center will be closed until further notice For updates, visit www.dungenessrivercenter.org.

• Peninsula Friends of Animals’s Safe Haven is closed until further notice.

• Sequim Elks bingo is canceled until further notice.

• The Shipley Center will be closed until further notice.

• All 2020 Traveler’s Journal presentations have been canceled.

• Friday Night Live events at Sequim Community Church have been canceled until further notice.

• The City of Sequim is temporarily suspending future facility rentals. This includes all Guy Cole Event Center facilities, the City Council Chambers and conference rooms at the Sequim Civic Center. Parties who choose to voluntarily cancel existing reservations will receive a full refund.

• The Sequim-Dungeness Chamber of Commerce is temporarily suspending volunteer operations, thus closing its visitor center until further notice.

• The Sequim-Sunrise Rotary Club will be canceling its weekly Friday morning meetings until further notice.

• The ARTJAM 2020 event, scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19, has been canceled.

• The Sequim Irrigation Festival, scheduled for May 1-10, has been postponed to Oct. 2-11.

Port Townsend

• Camp Beausite Northwest has made the decision to close its camp programs through August.

For more information, visit campbeausitenw.org or email Raina Baker at rbaker@campbeausitenw.org.

• The Port Townsend Main Street Program, in conjunction with PT Artscape, has canceled the May “Art Wave—Children’s Art in the Stores” 2020 promotion.

• Seattle Theatre Group has made the decision to postpone THING, a multidisciplinary event at Fort Worden in Port Townsend. THING is slated to return Aug. 27-29, 2021.

• The ReCyclery will be limiting interactions with customers, volunteers and program participants. Interactions will be conducted through a service window at the shop. The current wheel building class has been postponed, Earn A Bike Programs will be temporarily suspended along with Community Shop Days, and volunteers will be encouraged to work on bikes remotely.

• Northwest Maritime Center public spaces, including the Chandlery, Marine Thrift, Boatshop, Library and Boathouse, are closed until further notice.

• Trinity United Methodist Church will be live streaming Sunday worship services and nightly prayer services. Visit www.trinityumcpt.org/live- streaming . Sunday services are held at 10 a.m., and nightly prayer services are at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church at 360-385-0184, or email trinityumc@olympus.net.

• Jefferson County Library has closed to the public through May 31.

• Jefferson Healthcare hospital has announced temporary restrictions on routine visits to the hospital campus and clinics to help ensure the health and safety of patients, staff and the community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All routine/discretionary patient visits have been suspended, and cafeteria use is for hospital staff only during this time, according to a press release. Additionally, all support groups, Wellness Center classes and Exercise for Health Classes are postponed until further notice.

• The Rose Theatre and the Starlight Room in Port Townsend is closed.

• The Port Townsend Gallery has closed until further notice but will be open by appointment. For more information, call the gallery at 360-379-8110.

• The Port Townsend Public Library and Mountain View Pool will be closed until further notice. The closures will affect all of the library- and pool-related activities.

• The Quimper Grange is canceling all its events. For details, visit www.quimpergrange.com.

• To limit unnecessary visits to Jefferson Healthcare, Monday night dinner demonstrations are canceled until further notice.

• The Port Townsend Main Street Program has canceled its Earth Day Clean Up (April 18), moving it to June 20, and its Taste of Port Townsend (June 4), now scheduled for September. A date will be determined.

• The May 9 Port Townsend Wearable Art Show, a benefit for the Jefferson Community Foundation’s Fund for Women and Girls, has been canceled.

• The annual Rakers Car Show, scheduled for June 20, has been canceled.

• The Great Port Townsend Bay Kinetic Sculpture Race has canceled all festivities this year. The annual celebration of the strange, the weird and the homemade would have been held in October.

• The Jefferson County Fair, scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 7, has been canceled.

• The Fort Townsend State Park 4-Mile Trail Run/Walk, scheduled for Aug. 23, has been canceled.

Forks/West End

• Until further notice, the Quileute Reservation is closed to all tourist activities and visitors. Only tribal members, residents, employees, contractors and deliveries are allowed to enter the reservation.

• The Forks Visitor Information Center is closed to walk-in traffic.

• The West End Sportsmen’s Club has canceled bingo until further notice.

• For more West End COVID-19 updates, visit forkswa.com/covid-19-updates.

Port Ludlow

• The Port Ludlow Art Fest, to be held June 27, has been postponed.

Gardiner

• All future meetings for the Gardiner Community Cemetery Commissioners will be canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

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To inform the Peninsula Daily News that an event has been canceled, email news@peninsuladailynews.com.