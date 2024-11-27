Contest: Vote for your favorite Festival of Trees

The Peninsula Daily News is thrilled to announce its first online Festival of Trees – Vote for Your Favorite Tree contest.

This contest will be hosted on the peninsuladailynews.com, sequimgazette.com, and forksforum.com websites from 5 p.m. on Nov. 27 to midnight on Dec. 25.

For 34 years, the Olympic Medical Center Foundation has delighted the community with its Festival of Trees events. This year, the festivities will feature an online contest where you can vote for your favorite tree.

Whether you’re enjoying the event from the comfort of your home or attending in person, this contest offers a fantastic opportunity to admire the beauty of these uniquely decorated trees.

Join us in celebrating the Olympic Medical Center Foundation’s 34th annual Festival of Trees and supporting the foundation’s mission to enhance the lives of Olympic Medical Center patients.

Contest dates: Nov. 27 to Dec. 25, 2024

Winner announcement: Dec. 31, 2024

Click here to enter!

Or scan this QR code!

Here’s how it works:

Register to win two tickets to all 2025 Festival of Trees events: Opening ceremonies, Senior Breakfast, 35th annual gala, Teddy Bear Tea and Family Days.

• Peruse all 51 uniquely designed Festival of Trees.

• Cast your vote by Dec. 25, 2024.

• If you’d like to donate, please contact the OMC Foundation directly.

Extra Chance for Additional Entry:

Cast your vote for your favorite tree from 5 p.m. Nov. 27 until midnight Dec. 25. You’ll have the chance to win two tickets to all 2025 Festival of Trees events, including the opening ceremonies, senior breakfast, teddy bear tea, the 35th annual gala, and family days. Each vote you cast increases your chances of winning, and you’ll receive a bonus entry when you enter the secret code word on your registration form.

Codeword: Elf