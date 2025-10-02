Forks Lions deliver firewood in record-breaking time – Just over two hours

Saturday marked a record-setting day for the Forks Lions as volunteers delivered 80 cords of firewood in just 2 hours and 15 minutes — the fastest delivery on record.

The speed and success of this year’s effort came thanks to a large group of dedicated volunteers, businesses, and organizations who stepped up to help. With OlyCap closing its Forks office earlier this year, many wondered how the program would continue. The Lions adapted by working off past recipient lists and adjusting to a tighter schedule. They are now working toward creating a new system for signing up families in need, with plans to call throughout the year to confirm requests.

“We couldn’t have done this without the incredible support from the community,” Elliot Mann, Service Chairperson/Forks Lions Club, shared, “From trucks and fuel to time and hard work, everyone made this possible to keep Forks area homes warm this winter.”

Special thanks went to those who donated equipment year after year, including Moody for providing a dumpbed truck, Mark Soderlind, Morgan and Jen Rathgen, Bruch & Bruch Construction (with drivers Fuzzy, Carter Norbistrath, and John Hillcar), Ron Davis, Frank Amsdill and Mora Heavy Equipment, Drew Paul, Jessie Helvey, and Derrik Rod. Additional thanks went to ICI for the use of a front-end loader and to Dave Wickstrom for operating it.

The Lions also extended gratitude to landowners who supplied wood, the City of Forks for allowing storage at the industrial yard, and the many Lions members who organized and delivered wood, especially Joe Soha for coordinating the volunteers.

A heartfelt acknowledgment was also made to Scott Depew and the crew bosses at Olympic Corrections Center, along with the incarcerated work crews. Their efforts, the Lions emphasized, are essential to keeping the program alive.

The Forks Lions remind the community that their motto remains: “We Serve.” Mann also added, “And, if any volunteer names were accidentally missed or spelled incorrectly, they welcome corrections so recognition can be properly given.”