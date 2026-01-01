Clallam County Seeks Volunteers for Boards and Committees

December 10, 2025 — Port Angeles, Washington — The Board of Clallam County Commissioners is seeking volunteers for numerous openings on county advisory boards and committees. The County outlined the full list of vacancies, along with each committee’s purpose and representation needs.

Animal Solutions Advisory Committee (22 openings)

The committee advises the Board of County Commissioners and provides support to the Sheriff’s Office regarding animal control management in Clallam County. It offers a forum for exchanging information, sharing resources, addressing emergency concerns, and recommending strategies to support residents and their companion animals.

Openings include representatives for: City of Forks; City of Forks Alternate; Clallam County Animal Control Officer Alternate; City of Port Angeles Animal Control Officer; City of Port Angeles Animal Control Officer Alternate; Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe; Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Alternate; Lower Elwha Tribe; Lower Elwha Tribe Alternate; Makah Tribe; Makah Tribe Alternate; Quileute Tribe; Quileute Tribe Alternate; Veterinarian Alternate; Olympic Peninsula Humane Society Alternate; Friends of Forks Animals; Friends of Forks Animals Alternate; Clallam County equine rescue organization; Clallam County equine rescue organization Alternate; Animal rescue organization that accommodates animals other than dogs, cats, and horses Alternate; (1) At-Large; and At-Large Alternate.

Behavioral Health Advisory Board (7 openings)

The board advises commissioners on implementation and future funding from the 1/10 of 1 percent sales tax authorized by RCW 82.14.460.

Openings include: Hospital District(s); Tribal; Private provider of mental health services not contracting for funding; Private provider of substance use disorders services not contracting for funding; Consumer/past Consumer of substance use disorders services; Services for Homeless; and At-Large.

Board of Equalization (1 opening)

Established under RCW 84.48, the BOE receives appeals, holds hearings, evaluates evidence, and issues determinations of fair market value in disputes between the County Assessor and property owners. Members must be U.S. citizens and have lived in the county for at least two years. Hearing compensation is provided. There is an opening for District III.

Board of Health (5 openings)

The board oversees community health assessment, preventable health risks, resources, policy, and enforcement of public health statutes and regulations. It also sets fee schedules for licenses and permits.

Openings include: One Elected City Council Member; One Consumer of Public Health; One Community Stakeholder; Makah Tribe; and Quileute Tribe.

Boundary Review Board (1 opening)

The autonomous board reviews jurisdictional boundary changes such as annexations under RCW 36.93. There is an opening for a Governor Appointee.

Building Code Board of Appeals (7 openings)

This board hears and decides appeals of orders or determinations made by the Building Official relating to codes under Clallam County Code 21.01.

Openings include: (2) Alternate; Architect; Civil or Structural Engineer; General Contractor; ICC Certified Fire Marshal/Fire Inspector/Fire Plan Examiner; and ICC Certified Building Official/Inspector/Plans Examiner.

Civil Service Commission (1 opening)

The commission administers civil service tests for Sheriff’s Office applicants, makes rules, and conducts investigations. Members must be U.S. citizens, Clallam County residents for two years, and cannot hold a salaried public office or county employment. There is an opening for an Independent representative.

Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee (4 openings)

The committee assists with gathering information, making recommendations, and supporting orderly growth and development.

Openings include: Clallam Bay School and (3) At-Large.

Crescent Community Advisory Council (3 openings)

The council acts as a liaison between Crescent School District residents and the Board of Commissioners on land use, transportation, economic development, capital projects, and community activities.

Openings include: Grange; (1) At-Large; Crescent School District Student Body.

Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee (1 opening)

Members advise on programs and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. One committee opening is available.

Fair Advisory Board (4 openings)

The board assists in delivering services related to the County Fair, advising on rules, fees, and program development.

Openings include: Small Animals; Home Arts/Hobbies and Crafts; At-Large; and Community of Forks and Western Clallam County.

Heritage Advisory Board (2 openings)

This board advises on preservation of the county’s cultural heritage. Two openings exist for District II.

Homelessness Task Force (24 openings)

The task force advises commissioners on homelessness-related issues.

Openings include: Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe; Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe Alternate; Makah Tribe; Makah Tribe Alternate; Quileute Tribe; Quileute Tribe Alternate; Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Providers Alternate; Mental Health/Substance Use Providers Alternate; Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Providers – Alternate; Department of Social and Health Services; DSHS Alternate; West End Service Providers Alternate; Serenity House Alternate; Olympic Community Action Programs Alternate; Law and Justice System Alternate; Faith Community; Faith Community Alternate; Business Community Alternate; Homeless or Formerly Homeless; (2) Homeless or Formerly Homeless Alternates; At-Large Alternate; and Advocate for Youth Issues Alternate.

Housing Solutions Committee (1 opening)

Established in 2022, the committee develops programs to promote housing solutions and makes funding recommendations related to affordable housing. There is an opening for a Tribal Government representative.

Lake Sutherland Steering Committee (5 openings)

The committee is composed of property owners representing lake use interests and geographic distribution. Five positions are open.

Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (2 openings)

The committee reviews proposed changes to Hotel/Motel Tax Fund expenditures. Two openings are available for Collectors of the Tax.

Marine Resources Committee (8 openings)

This group advises on marine issues involving the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Openings include: Makah Tribe; Makah Tribe Alternate; At-Large Alternate; Marine-related recreation and tourism Alternate; District I Alternate; Conservation/Environmental Alternate; Development Community; and Development Community Alternate.

North Pacific Coast Marine Resources (1 opening)

The committee works to steward marine ecological processes on the North Pacific Coast. There is an opening for a Clallam County citizen representing the Scientific Community.

Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) Advisory Council (2 openings)

O3A coordinates aging and long-term care services for multiple counties. Monthly meetings are held in Shelton with mileage reimbursement. Two positions are open for Clallam County representatives.

Park and Recreation Advisory Board (2 openings)

The board advises on park operations and development strategies. One committee member position is open.

Permit Advisory Board (11 openings)

This board makes recommendations on building code and permitting changes.

Openings include: Architect; Building Designer; Certified Septic Designer/Installer; Engineer (structural/civil); Economic Development Council; Environmental Consultant; Homebuilders’ Association; Propane/Woodstove Contractor; Manufactured Homes/Mobile Home Association; Land Surveyor; and ex officio – Planning Manager.

Planning Commission (1 opening)

The commission reviews land use policy and planning ordinances. One opening is available for a District III (a) representative.

Port Crescent Pioneer Cemetery (2 openings)

Two openings are available to serve on the board established in 1974 to operate the cemetery.

Revenue Advisory Committee (2 openings)

The committee advises on revenue from state forest lands managed for county benefit. Openings include: Quillayute Valley Park & Recreation, and Clallam Fire District 1 Alternate.

Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Committee (6 openings)

The committee helps maintain communication between the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Openings include: Diamond Point; Forks and unincorporated area; Quileute Tribe; Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe; Makah Tribe; and Law and Justice.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee (6 openings)

This committee assists with waste handling and disposal policy.

Openings include: At-Large; At-Large Alternate; Solid Waste Industry (West Waste Recycling); Solid Waste Industry (West Waste Recycling) Alternate; City of Forks Alternate; and Business Community Alternate.

Trails Advisory Committee (7 openings)

This group advises on non-motorized transportation and trail issues.

Openings include: Sequim Area Trails Citizen at Large; Port Angeles Area Citizen at Large; Olympic National Park; Large Private Forest Company; City of Sequim; Commercial Trail Business; and Off-Road Motorized User Groups.

How to Apply

Interested citizens may contact the Clallam County Commissioners’ Office at (360) 417-2233, visit the office in the Clallam County Courthouse at 223 East 4th Street, Room 150, Port Angeles, or download the application online at the County’s “Boards, Committees, and Commissions” webpage.

Current members with expiring terms are asked to provide a written statement by mail (223 East 4th Street, Suite 4, Port Angeles, WA 98362) or by email at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov

Applications must be received by close of business Wednesday, January 7, 2026.