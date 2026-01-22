Festival of Trees Thank You

It’s never too late to say THANK YOU… The Soroptimist of the Olympic Rain Forest wishes to thank all the wonderful, creative, and generous people who helped make our 2025 Festival of Trees fundraiser a tremendous success! This year’s event raised over $25,000 to fund important projects supporting children and women in our community and beyond. Let’s give a round of applause to:

Our tree sponsors: Amy Ruble, Bug N Buf’s Espresso, Dahlgren Logging, D&K BBQ, Dan Kousbaugh, Decker City Hardware, Dilley & Soloman Logging, Hope and David Marion Farmers Insurance, Forks Family Dental, Forks Outfitters, Fog & Fern, Mill Creek Inn, Miller Tree Inn, Nick Worley Trucking, Occasions & Creations by Jaime, Quileute Tribal Council, West Waste, and Woodland Inns.

Our tree decorators: Amy Ruble, Andrea Pederson, Annie Crippen, Brooke Morales, Cathy Salazar, Christa Baker, Christi Baron, Columbia Bank, Elena Friesz, Emma-Grayce Quinneke, Jackie Smith, Jaime Hiday, Janice Price, Jessi Olson, Kaidence Rigby, Kassidi Peterson, Katelyn Peterson, Kathy Jacoby, Katrina Henry, Kaylee Charles, Laurie Johnson, Lillian Crippen, Linda Offutt, Paige Pearson, Pat Soderlind, Renee Reed, Rod and Gretchen Fleck, Sarah Fletcher, Sarah Decker, Shawn Lesko, Shauna Peters, Shelley Castellano and FHS FCCLA Students, Stephanie Weakley, Tabetha Gaydeski, Vern Hestand (Olympic Art Forge) and Will Drapper.

Our wreath sponsors: Berlinda James, Blakeslee’s Bar and Grill, Chinook Pharmacy, Cora Sasticum, Forks Athletic & Aquatic Club, Forks Food Bank, Ginger’s Closet, Heidi Anderson, In Place, Kim’s Creations, Native to Twilight, Pacific Inn, Pacific Pizza, Quillayute River Resort, Rainy Day Gamerz, Root 101, Sharla Fraker, The Beaver Gocery Store, The Fleck Family, Three Rivers Resort and West End Tip & Sip.

Our wreath decorators: Anna Matche, Carin Hirsch, Cathy Johnson, Charlotte Burns Photography, Donna Blakeslee, Ginger’s Closet, Gretchen Fleck, Heather Sky Gaddy, Janis Flagg, Jason and Hope Rocillo, Karen Reaves, Kayla Iotte, Kiley and Rilynn Nelson, Kim Leppell, Kim Pham, Linda Keen, Lisa Cariker, Nerissa Davis, Rainy Day Gamerz, Samantha Larson, Sharla Fraker, and Taryn Reaves.

Our judges, auctioneers, and entertainment: Jian Li, Tim Fletcher, Jessica Sorensen, Juanita Weissenfels, Sally Milici, and Community Carolers.

A special thanks to Devennie Anderson and Erika Charpilloz for providing cookies, Tony Romberg for the use of his trailer, Warren Johnson and Randy Mesenbrink for driving to Belfair to pick up wreaths and garlands, Brad Carstensen, Ron Howell, and Olympic Corrections Center Community Service Crews for making decorations and items for our raffle tree and for setting up the trees at the RAC, West End Youth League for the beautiful trees, Keith Weekes, the FHS basketball team and coaches for tree deliveries, the Forks Forum and Christi Baron for fantastic coverage, Pacific Forest Management for use of building, FHS National Honor Society for many hours of service, Great Wolf Lodge, Pat Kain and SIORF husbands, Chuck Friesz, Scott DePew, Dean Decker, Darren Sackett, Jim Gossard for lending a hand and all the other behind the scenes people that should be recognized but didn’t leave their names.

Last, but not least, Thank You to all the people who purchased our wreaths, garlands, and trees. Because of you, we can make dreams come true in our community and beyond. Thank you!