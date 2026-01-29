Wrestling Community Comes Together to Honor Jim Ross at Forks High School

Forks High School was filled with energy, emotion, and community pride on Sunday as the Forks Wrestling Club hosted the Port Angeles Wrestling Club in a special youth wrestling event held in honor of Jim Ross, a lifelong supporter of wrestling in Forks who recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jim’s impact on wrestling in the Forks community cannot be overstated. A longtime coach with the Peninsula Wrestling Club (the program’s former name), Jim dedicated countless years to developing young athletes and building a strong wrestling culture in the area. When plans were underway to replace the old Forks High School, Jim was a familiar and passionate voice at community meetings, advocating tirelessly for dedicated wrestling space. His efforts were instrumental in securing the quality wrestling facilities that youth and high school athletes benefit from today.

Jim was also a beloved presence at home meets and the annual Forks Wrestling Tournament, where he proudly served as announcer year after year. His voice and enthusiasm became part of the fabric of Forks wrestling.

Sunday’s event was a powerful reflection of that legacy. More than 80 youth wrestlers competed in front of a packed gym, creating an incredible atmosphere. The stands were filled with parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents cheering on the next generation. Former Forks wrestling alumni were on the mats as coaches, guiding their own children, while high school wrestlers and coaches stepped up to referee—an inspiring full-circle moment for the program.

Jim’s entire family was able to attend, making the day even more meaningful. A huge thank you goes out to Erica Bechtold for organizing the event, along with all the Forks Wrestling Club coaches and parents who helped make it possible.

There could be no better way to honor Jim Ross and his many contributions than a gym full of young wrestlers, families, and community members brought together by the sport he loved so deeply. His legacy will continue to live on every time a Forks wrestler steps onto the mat.