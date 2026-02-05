FHS January Students of Character – Sensible

Lucas Myers

Lucas consistently embodies what it means to be sensible. He carries himself with a calm, collected demeanor and stays above classroom drama. His respect for teachers and kindness toward peers contribute to a positive environment. When faced with challenges, he approaches them with a problem-solving mindset rather than frustration.

— Ms. Erickson

Katrina Clark

Kat consistently demonstrates true sensibility. She is thoughtful in her choices, strong in self-advocacy, and intentional about protecting her well-being. When situations become negative, she avoids the drama and refocuses. Her calm, grounded approach sets a positive example for others.

— Ms. Erickson

Sammie Foster

This student brings a rare voice of reason to the classroom. She holds herself and others to high standards, reflects on her mistakes, and works to grow from them. When tensions rise, she helps others pause and rethink their approach, making her a powerful positive influence on class culture.

— Ms. Erickson

Brooklyn Windle

Brooklyn shows sensibility through her balance of caring for others and taking responsibility for herself. She supports her friends but knows when to step away from distractions to stay focused. In moments of conflict, she remains level-headed and later offers calm, positive support.

— Ms. Erickson

Julieanne Cook

Julieanne asks for help without frustration, takes feedback well, and accepts responsibility when she makes mistakes. She learns from those experiences and continues to grow.

— Mr. Ramos

Craig Haag

Craig consistently takes initiative and displays strong integrity, compassion, and moral character. He thinks of others and upholds high ethical standards in all he does.

— Mr. Vellejo

Elsa Calmo Ramos

Elsa entered high school with a strong work ethic and a good head on her shoulders. She consistently completes her work and plans thoughtfully for the future.

— Ms. French

Luis Joaquin Pedro

I have been Luis’ advisor for two years and have watched him consistently make positive choices in both school and friendships.

— Ms. French

Kingston Steffen

Kingston is a kind young man who always has a smile on his face. He consistently stands out as helpful, thoughtful, and sensible. Thank you for always doing the right thing and showing kindness to those around you.

— Ms. Vander Veur

KyLee Leppell

KyLee is a kind student who strives to do the right thing, even when she feels shy about asking for help. I’ve enjoyed watching her grow in confidence and step outside her comfort zone. She puts care into her work and brings great ideas to the table.

— Ms. Vander Veur

William Ayala-Weed

William is a kind and dependable young man who follows through and can always be counted on. He was incredibly helpful in the concession stand when support was needed. His positive attitude and reliability make a real difference.

— Ms. Vander Veur

Diego Cendejas

Diego is a thoughtful, hardworking student with a fun personality and a kind presence around the school. He showed great teamwork in the concession stand and is always ready to lend a hand. His willingness to help does not go unnoticed.

— Ms. Vander Veur

Tristan Cramer

Tristan is a respectful and caring student who was a huge help in the concession stand. He consistently shows kindness and steps up when he sees something that needs to be done.

— Ms. Vander Veur

Harmon Kohout

Harmon is a sensible, dependable, and kind student who willingly helps when needed. He consistently shows care for others and takes responsibility seriously.

— Ms. Vander Veur

Josiah “Joey” Sorensen

Joey is a kindhearted student with a calm, friendly presence. He was very helpful in the concession stand and is always willing to step in and support others.

— Ms. Vander Veur

Lyndon Unger

Lyndon is an exemplary candidate for the Sensible title. She is self-disciplined, mature, and balances hard work with personal well-being. Her calm, intentional nature makes her a steady and positive presence in the classroom.

— Dr. Cavill

Nikole Gaydeski

Nikole is nominated for Sensible for her remarkable composure and maturity. She navigates teenage drama with grace, stays focused on her goals, and works diligently despite distractions. She is truly sensible in a wild world.

— Dr. Cavill