Published February 5, 2026

February 12, 1945 – January 14, 2026

Patricia Holden entered into rest January 14, 2026, at her home in Port Angeles, Washington. She was 80.

Patricia Grow was born February 12, 1945, in Seattle, Washington to Donald and Frances (Walls) Grow. Patricia’s dedication to the well-being of others prompted her to pursue a career in nursing. After high school, Patricia attended Olympic Community College, eventually earning a master’s degree. Her education allowed her to advance her career from nurse’s aide to registered nurse, serving her community by working in hospital nurseries and emergency rooms in Shelton and Forks.

Christian faith was central to Patricia’s life. Wherever she lived, she attended church and worshiped regularly. She helped younger generations of Christians by directing Vacation Bible School.

In her leisure time, Patricia enjoyed quilting and running. She made dozens of quilts, and ran in dozens of marathons. When not quilting or running, Patricia could often be found traveling and spending time outdoors.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Frances Grow; her brother, John Grow; her husband, Marlin Holden; and her baby daughter, Paula Halvorson. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Painter; her son, Kevin Holden; her sisters Janet Huebel, Toni Tanis, Lori Hilbert, and Lydia O’Rourke; her brother, Gerald Grow; her stepchildren, Dean Holden, David Holden, and Bette Jo Smithson; and her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel in Sequim, Washington on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 11AM.