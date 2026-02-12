New Date: 2026 Winterfest Dinner at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will hold its 2026 Winterfest Dinner on Saturday, February 21, from 5:30-7 p.m. This dinner is a great opportunity to join friends and neighbors for fellowship and laughter – and great German food! Donations are appreciated to help with the event and to help serve the needs of our neighbors in the community.

Stay informed about future activities by checking the Forks Forum, the church website (princepeacelutheran.net) and the public group site (Prince of Peace Lutheran Church) on Facebook .

Interested in worship? Worship starts in the sanctuary on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also offered online through the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Facebook site; tune in live at 10 or watch the recording when convenient. Church contacts: phone (360-374-6343), email princep@centurytel.net, and website listed above. Just a tip: emails are checked by the part-

time staff more frequently than phone messages since they can be accessed from out of office.