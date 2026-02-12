West End 9-1-1 calls – Police, Fire and EMT – Feb 1-8

Feb. 1

Courtesy transport, auto theft La Push, policing Huckleberry lane, civil Beaver, sex offender monitoring Cedar Ave., civil La Push, disabled vehicle Beaver, trespass W. Division St., domestic violence Calawah Way.

Feb. 2

Traffic collision Hwy 101 N., medical Weel Rd., medical J St., found animal N. Forks Ave., violation court order Ackerly St., welfare check Lucken Rd., harassment S. Forks Ave., citizen assist Quillayute Rd., noise complaint Weel Rd., assault G St., medical Klahndike Blvd., building check Sekiu.

Feb. 3

Building check Sekiu, building check Clallam Bay, suspicious activity 2nd Ave., suspicious activity S. Forks Ave., traffic stop N. Forks Ave., welfare check Bogachiel Way, boat patrol Quillayute River, citizen assist Calawah Way, suspicious activity Cedar Ave., welfare check Cedar Ave., civil N. Forks Ave., medical Beaver, suspicious activity Bogachiel Way, welfare check Bogachiel Way, medical Calawah Way.

Feb. 4

Building check La Push Rd., medical Klahndike Blvd., civil Robin Hood Loop, suspicious activity Beaver, civil Calawah Way, trespass G St., traffic stop La Push Rd., welfare check Weel Rd., citizen contact Forks Transit Cntr., animal complaint Terra Eden, 9-1-1 hangup Bogachiel Way.

Feb. 5

Boat patrol Quillayute River, policing La Push Rd., medical Smith Rd., civil Robbins Rentals, alarm Spartan Ave., traffic stop Hwy 101 N., harassment E. Division St., medical H St., disorderly conduct Tillicum Lane, animal Cedar Ave., disturbance Calawah Way.

Feb. 6

Medical Terra Eden, policing La Push Rd., theft S. Forks Ave., citizen contact E. Division St., civil La Push, traffic hazard Hwy 101 N., burglary Robin Hood Loop, indecent exposure S. Forks Ave., civil Beaver, citizen contact Forks Transit Cntr., traffic stop S. Forks Ave., bar check.

Feb. 7

Welfare check Beaver, citizen assist La Push, patrol request, citizen assist Calawah Way, trespass Sekiu, citizen contact S. Forks Ave., policing Merchant Rd., welfare check G St., bar check.

Feb. 8

Suspicious activity S. Forks Ave., citizen assist La Push, abandoned vehicle Forks Transit Center, medical Cambell St., citizen assist Bogachiel Way, citizen contact Elderberry Ave., traffic collision Trillium/Mayberry St., 9-1-1 hangup Palmer Rd., fire service request Robbins Rentals, disturbance La Push.