Ruby Sand for Valentine’s Week

Submitted photo

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, last week, Bill and Susan Brager discovered why Ruby Beach truly lives up to its name. The sand glows with streaks of ruby-red, pink, and maroon, created by tiny garnet crystals washed down from the Olympic Mountains by rivers. The color appears in patches, most vivid when the sand is wet or the light hits just right, mixing fine red garnet minerals with gray sand and smooth stones, like nature’s own Valentine scattered along the shore.