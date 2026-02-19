Upcoming Construction on U.S. 101

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin an emergency construction project on U.S. 101 south of Forks at milepost 184.25 near Dowans Creek Road. The project follows a landslide that occurred on Dec. 11, 2025, which damaged the northbound lane and roadway embankment.

WSDOT has awarded an emergency contract to build a soil nail wall to stabilize and protect the roadway from further erosion. Construction is expected to begin as early as Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, and continue through March.

During construction, travelers should expect temporary delays. Starting Friday, Feb. 20, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., there will be nightly full roadway closures. A pilot car will guide traffic along nearby Forest Service roads to detour around the closure. Nighttime travelers should plan for at least 90 minutes of additional travel time.