Published February 20, 2026

August 1952 – January 15, 2026

Nancy Weaver, born August 1952, passed away at 74 years of age on January 15, 2026. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister to 12 siblings, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to everyone. Her life was defined by faith, service, and an extraordinary love for God and for the people around her.

In 1986, Nancy made her home in Forks, Washington, a city she quickly grew to love and could never imagine leaving. Forks was more than a place to live—it was her community. Nancy had a gift for connection, treating every new acquaintance like an old friend and making people feel seen, welcomed, and valued from the very first conversation.

A woman of deep faith, Nancy led a Bible study at the Olympic Corrections Center for several years with her good friend Charlie Gustafson, offering encouragement and hope to others. Her service reflected her belief in forgiveness and faith in God’s goodness.

Nancy is survived by her husband, David Weaver; 6 siblings, 10 children, Mark Weaver, Cristyna Winters, Benjamin Weaver, Daniel Weaver, Dennis Weaver, Mary Amarelo, Joyce Carnes, Matthew Weaver, Luke Weaver, and Jonathan Weaver, 30 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched through her friendship and deep commitment to her faith.