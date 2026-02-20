Published February 20, 2026

August 30, 1938 – February 9, 2026

Willena (Shannon) Richards was born on August 30, 1938, in Arkansas to Chloe Shannon Ray and Author Shannon. In 1955, her family moved to Forks, Washington, where she met and married Gordon E. Richards on July 2, 1955. Gordon and Willena made their home in Forks, where they raised their eight children.

Willena was an avid reader and loved to cook for her children, grandchildren, and anyone who dropped by. She was devoted to her faith and regularly attended the Assembly of God Church. Willena embraced everyone who entered her home with warmth and affection, and she cherished a life filled with the love and presence of her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Willena is preceded in death by her sons Michael, Myron “Neal,” and Clayton “Lane,” her daughter Lyn Anderson, and her husband Gordon. She is survived by her sons Brian, Darren, and Chuck (Kendra), her daughter Angela (Darren) Voyles, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 20, at 2 p.m. at the Forks Assembly of God Church