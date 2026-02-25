Published February 25, 2026

1927-2026

Frank Buonpane was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, and Grandfather. He was born on April 13, 1927, Italian-American in Brooklyn, NY.

As a young adult, he enjoyed making road trip adventures with his favorite companion at the time, a German shepherd named Frankie Bambino. Later, he made the long journey to Washington State, where he landed in Beaver, WA. That is when his logging career started, and he became a longtime resident there.

Along the way, through mutual friends, he met and married the love of his life, Elena. Together, they made profuse vegetable and flower gardens. They also made some trips to New York and Italy to visit family and sightseeing.

He was a loyal volunteer at the local Forks Food Bank for decades.

Frank loved Italian culture, food, music, and art. After Elena’s passing in 2006, he continued to travel to Italy another 18 times.

At the age of 96, by his own choosing, he decided to stop driving his car. Before his health dramatically declined, he was an active member of the Sons of Italy in America, Knights of Columbus, and St. Anne’s Catholic Church. He was very coherent even most recently, and lived a long and happy life.

Frank passed away peacefully and went to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 14, 2026.

He is survived by his son Giancarlo, (Debra), daughter Maria, (Sam), Grandchildren: Cristina, (Troy), Ashley, and Juliana. Great-grandchildren: Jaylan, Darius, DeMarcus, Jeremy, Joshua, and Jessi.

His Celebration of Life Memorial Mass and Reception is scheduled for March 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Forks, WA.