A Look Back …This week in the Forks Forum

This week, twenty-five years ago, the new Clallam Bay fire hall was dedicated. A new Mexican restaurant was opening in Forks. Elena and Pedro Arceo were opening Plaza Jalisco. A photo of an unusual mailbox on Mora Road was featured (photo). QVSD was on the search for a new superintendent. The Spartan basketball cheerleaders had appeared in a photo (photo).

Fifty years ago this week, it was reported that a Port Angeles man had escaped his vehicle after it went into Lake Crescent. Farmers Insurance, Stan and Barbara Newlun, were celebrating their 5th year in business (photo). Thieves had broken into the Elks Club and stolen cash and coins meant for the “crippled children’s fund.” An article informed the community that there was now a Forks Food Bank at St. Anne’s.

This week in 1969, the Forks PTA had presented Mrs. Rich with the Acorn Award for her dedication to Forks youth. The West End Pioneer Club had met at the Sportsman’s Club and shared “Old” Valentines.

This week in 1954, a slide near Lake Sutherland had blocked Highway 101 for three days before it was cleared. The Forks Roller Rink was reopening.

This week in 1940, it was sad news that 16-year-old Richard James had died. James was a freshman at QUHS. He had died in the Port Angeles Hospital after a short illness. It was reported that Port Angeles resident Joe Silvia had purchased several lots at Tyee and was planning to build four cabins, a store, and a service station.