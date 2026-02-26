Effort to Restore 1939 Holabird Fire Truck for Future First Graders Helped by Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust

“We are excited about the opportunity to ensure the first graders of the decades to come will get the opportunity that their parents, and even some of their grandparents, have had riding the antique fire engine.” Diana Reaume, President of the West Olympic Betterment Association, said on hearing of the initial grant awarded to the Betterment Association last month.

West Olympic Peninsula Betterment Association, working with Forks Fire District No. 1, is excited to share that it has received an initial grant from the Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust to help restore the community’s 1939 Holabird fire engine. The Betterment Association, a local charity registered with the IRS and the State, submitted a grant to the Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust as the initial effort to fund the restoration of the historic fire truck ridden by Forks Elementary School First Graders for over fifty years.

The 1939 Holabird has been part of the Fire District since 1970. It was built by the U.S. Army’s Motor Transport Shop in Belmont, Maryland, and completed on 17 May 1939. It is one of only ten Holabirds that are still operable of a total of 35 of these rare fire engines. The District’s Holabird was built on the chassis of a WWI Liberty Truck.

Forks Puddle Jumpers have had the opportunity to ride on the Holabird when they completed 1st grade after ending their first-grade field trip to the Forks Fire Hall. The vehicle is used in various public events, from the Twinkle Light Parade, weather permitting, and also the 4th of July Parade.

“It’s a great thing to see the kids’ faces on their field trip ride,” Fire Chief Bill Paul shared. “But, we really need everything to be in top working order for future kids and the community to enjoy seeing the Holabird drive down Main Street.”

However, the Holabird needs specific attention to ensure it remains operable for decades to come. Working with True North Emergency, a manufacturer of modern fire engines, the District obtained a quote to repair and, in many cases, hand-fabricate replacement parts for the engine’s mechanical components, as well as remove rust and repaint the engine. They estimated that $65,000 was needed to complete the restoration of the beloved, historic, and rare Forks Holabird.

The Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust awarded $25,000 to this effort, and while willing to consider an additional award, the Betterment Association and the District are hoping that the community members and organizations can help raise the additional $40,000 needed to complete the restoration. It is possible that, if the funds are raised in the next three months, the Holabird could make its restoration debut in this year’s 4th of July Parade.

“The Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust has gotten us started,” Rod Fleck, Betterment Association Board member, said. “We are hoping that our community can help raise the rest, ensuring that the Allen Charitable Trust can fund a few other projects this year in the community. We feel that we are up to the challenge.”

Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in contributing to this effort can make a charitable donation to the Betterment Association in one of the following ways:

1. Drop off a donation at The Office with Karen Crandall or Christina Hinchen, located at the corner of Division Street and Spartan Avenue;

2. Mail your tax-deductible contribution to the West Olympic Peninsula Betterment Association (WOPBA) at PO BOX 1220, FORKS, WA 98331-1220; or,

3. Make your contribution at your local First Federal Bank, specifying that your contribution is for the West Olympic Peninsula Betterment Association’s Fire Engine Project.

The Betterment Association will provide receipts for all donations received.