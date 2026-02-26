Fair Housing Rights trainings through the North Olympic Library System

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) will host free, one-hour interactive trainings with the Fair Housing Center of Washington titled Fair Housing Rights Everyone Should Know. The program explains housing rights and responsibilities, how to recognize discrimination, and when to seek help or file a complaint.

Sessions will be held Thursday, Feb. 26, 6–7 p.m. on Zoom; Tuesday, March 17, 2–3 p.m. at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave.; and Tuesday, March 17, 6–7 p.m. at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

To learn more about the Fair Housing Center of Washington, visit fhcwashington.org.

For information, visit NOLS.org/events, call 360-417-8500, or email discover@nols.org.