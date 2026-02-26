Students in Forks Get a Visit from The Tooth Fairy

With nearly 80% of Clallam County second- and third-graders having experienced tooth decay, students at Forks Elementary received a timely lesson in oral health on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The Tooth Fairy visited the school to deliver an interactive presentation aimed at preventing cavities and building healthy habits early. According to the Washington State Department of Health’s Smile Survey, tooth decay remains the most common chronic condition among children, with 79% of local students in grades 2–3 affected.

More than 250 kindergarten, first- and second-grade students participated in the “Baby Teeth Matter” lesson, part of The Tooth Fairy Experience™, a free statewide dental health education program presented by Delta Dental of Washington. The program teaches children how to brush and floss properly, make healthy food choices, and feel comfortable visiting the dentist.

Two additional modules — “Feeding Your Smile” and “Caring for Your Smile” — are also available at no cost to educators through downloads or live virtual and in-person presentations. Students receive a free dental health kit that includes a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, floss, and a two-minute timer to encourage brushing twice daily.

Launched in 2019, The Tooth Fairy Experience supports Delta Dental’s goal of a cavity-free Washington, with a special focus on rural and underserved communities.

“The Tooth Fairy Experience is a great way to get children excited about taking care of their oral health,” said Nadia M. Fugate, DMD, senior dental consultant for Delta Dental of Washington. “Children learn how often to brush, how to floss properly, that visiting the dentist isn’t scary, and how to make healthy food and beverage choices on their own.”

Poor oral health can lead to missed school days, lower academic performance and long-term health risks. Over time, untreated dental disease may contribute to systemic inflammation and increase the risk of serious conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The program was developed by Delta Dental of Washington in partnership with Arcora Foundation, the School Nurse Organization of Washington and the Washington State Dental Association, and is endorsed by the Washington Homeschool Organization.