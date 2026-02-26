SUNSET LANES

Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 26, 2026

Bowlers of the Month Jan. Roll-off

Big Winner was Chad Lamb, (again).

2/6: Liam Gaydeski 89, 239, Piper Gaydeski 89, 203, Riker Johansen 83, 210, Bumpers: Theo Johansen 115, 312, Charlotte Bogue 76, 226, Turkeys leads by 5 pts.

1/30: Kage LaGambina 96, 224, Piper Gaydeski 95, 260, Liam Gaydeski 75, 195, Riker Johansen 64, 178, Bumpers: Charlotte Bogue 103, 267, Theo Johansen 102, 294, Turkeys leads by 8.5 pts.

2/12: Ted Rasmussen 237, 616, Wade McCoy 233, Tiffany Ferro-Schmidt 187, 513, Nicole King 186, 485, Tina Joseph 172, Kim Hallenbeck 170, 470, King Pins leads by 4 pts.

Kim Hallenbeck 160, 452, King Pins leads by 5 pts.

2/10: Wade McCoy 234, 627, Dean McCoy 202, 583, Amy Neil 157, 400, Kings win the 3rd Qtr by 4 pts.

2/3: Dean McCoy 223, 618, Wade McCoy 206, 594, Nicole King 167, 455, Austen Dooley 161, 452, ELKS leads by 2 pts.

2/9: Gary Darnell 223, 572, Wade McCoy 221, 631, Barbara Darnell 152, 402, Wheelers leads by 2.5 pts.

2/2: Mike Henderson 206, 557, Kaylee Charles 185, 446, Barbara Darnell 168, 439, Space Dust leads by 0.5 pt.