Washington Weekly Gas Price Update

Average gasoline prices in Washington have risen 16.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23/g on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,666 stations in Washington. Prices in Washington are 42.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 20.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased by 6.2 cents since a week ago and stands at $3.686 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington was priced at $2.95/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39/g, a difference of $2.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago. It stands 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Washington and the national average going back five years:

February 23, 2025: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

February 23, 2024: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

February 23, 2023: $4.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

February 23, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

February 23, 2021: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.32/g, up 21.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.11/g.

Seattle- $4.42/g, up 14.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.28/g.

Yakima- $3.92/g, up 18.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

“Average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While there has been no direct disruption to energy infrastructure, markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a broader exchange that could threaten supply flows. Beyond geopolitics, we’re also seeing localized supply constraints, including refinery outages and disruptions along the Olympic Pipeline, which have amplified price pressures in the Pacific Northwest. These developments are unlikely to be isolated, as planned refinery maintenance is set to intensify in the weeks ahead. As seasonal supply tightens, the national average is increasingly likely to retest the $3-per-gallon threshold.”

GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years.