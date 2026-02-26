West End 9-1-1 Calls – Feb. 15-22
Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 26, 2026
Feb. 15
Found property La Push, suspicious activity G Street, traffic stops La Push, traffic collision Hwy 101/Salmon Dr., 9 -1-1 hangup Clallam Bay, traffic stop La Push.
Feb. 16
Medical Quinault, vicious animal Burnt Mntn.
Feb. 17
Medical Flora, traffic collision Burnt Mntn., vicious animal Burnt Mntn., alarm Elderberry Ave., domestic violence Fir Ave., welfare check Beaver, citizen contact Fernhill Rd., suspicious activity Calawah Way, medical Flora, citizen contact Hwy 101 N., traffic complaint Clearwater Rd., civil Rainbow Ave., dead animal La Push Rd., policing La Push, building check Beaver, fire service Two Cousins Dr.
Feb. 18
Welfare check La Push, 9-1-1 hangup 5th Ave., citizen contact Hwy 101 N., lost property Hwy 101 S., civil Founders Way, citizen assist S. Forks Ave., policing Huckleberry Lane, trespass E. Division St., 9-1-1 hangup La Push, building check La Push, building check Forks Transit Center, building check Beaver.
Feb. 19
Welfare check Sekiu, policing Elderberry Ave., violation court order La Push, fraud Merchant Rd., 9-1-1 misdial Russell Rd., trespass Gary St., traffic stop La Push, suspicious activity Tillicum Park, traffic stop Mary Clar/Hwy 101, traffic complaint Merchant Rd./Calawah Way, traffic stop Beaver, suicide threats.
Feb. 20
Found property N. Forks Ave., citizen contact La Push, chimney fire Huckleberry Ln., medical Mayberry, threats Clallam Bay, assault Spartan Ave., 9-1-1 misdial La Push, violation court order Goodman Mainline, wheeled device ord. Russell Rd., unwanted person Maple Ave., welfare check Calawah Way.
Feb. 21
Building check S. Forks Ave., MIP S. Spartan Ave., traffic stop N. Forks Ave., citizen assist S. Forks Ave., traffic stop N. Forks Ave., citizen assist Forks Transit Center.
Feb. 22
Traffic stop Hwy 101 N., traffic stop La Push.