“Biology and Backyard Care of Blue Orchard Mason Bees: Part 1,”with Shelly Deisch, Thursday, March 12

Why invite blue orchard mason bees into your garden? These hard-working bees are native to our area, rarely sting you, and pack a powerful pollinating punch for your garden. Find out how these gentle bees can help your garden grow. Join Clallam County Master Gardener Shelly Deisch for the Green Thumb Education Series presentation “Biology and Backyard Care of Blue Orchard Mason Bees: Part 1,” Thursday, March 12, at the Vern Burton Community Center Meeting Rooms, 308 E. 4th Street in Port Angeles, from 1 – 2:15 p.m. During this presentation, Shelly will discuss:

• the life cycle of this short-lived bee

• how to be a responsible beekeeper

• producing higher yields in your garden for minimal cost and time

In addition, one lucky guest will receive a mason bee starter kit and viable cocoons to get started raising bees this April-May! Space is limited to 50 attendees. The Green Thumb Education Series will feature Part 2 of Shelly’s mason bee presentation on October 8 at 1 p.m., which will discuss how to take care of the cocoons that were produced this summer.

Shelly is a 2023 graduate of the WSU Extension’s Clallam County Master Gardener Program. She is a retired wildlife biologist who moved to Port Angeles in 2022 with her husband, Gary Brundige, also a Master Gardener and wildlife biologist. Since then, she has explored raising blue orchard mason bees and expanded her passion for plants and critters by transforming her urban yard into a pollinator-friendly habitat.

The Green Thumb Education Series, sponsored by the Washington State University Clallam County Master Gardeners, is held in person typically on Thursdays from January through May, and September through November. Scheduled presentations are subject to change. Please visit the WSU Extension Clallam County website calendar at https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam/master-gardener-calendar/ for the latest information on upcoming presentations.