Clallam County Approves Luminary Resort with Major Reductions and Conditions

Clallam County Hearing Examiner Stephanie Marshall has approved the controversial Luminary Resort at Sol Duc project, but with significant modifications and conditions aimed at addressing community concerns. The decision, issued March 4, 2026, follows a hybrid public hearing held Feb. 5, 2026, where residents voiced strong opposition to the proposed development.

The project, submitted by 9999 GrouseGlen, LLC, involves a five-phase plan to develop a 20.9-acre wooded parcel north of Highway 101 near Grouse Glen Way. The original proposal included 32 mirrored cabins, a 4,800-square-foot community center with a caretaker’s residence, pickleball courts and a 50-vehicle parking lot. However, the Hearing Examiner reduced the number of cabins to 20 and imposed strict conditions to lessen the impact on the surrounding rural residential neighborhood.

During the public hearing, residents raised concerns about the resort’s compatibility with the rural character of the area. Issues included increased traffic on the private Grouse Glen Way, noise, light pollution, water and septic system impacts, fire safety and potential harm to wildlife. Many argued the resort would disrupt the quiet lifestyle they value and could negatively affect property values.

Many neighbors to the project spoke in opposition. Some, like Sheila Bernard, shared that she wasn’t even notified. Many expressed concern about environmental impacts on wildlife and the local ecosystem. Bear Creek resident Heather Cantua gave detailed testimony on the project and those behind it, adding her concerns for maintaining the rural characteristic of the area, also asking what people would do if services go out, such as roads closed or power outages. Others, including Brandon Miller, questioned the strain the development could place on emergency services and infrastructure. One speaker after the other shared concerns and opposition.

To address those concerns, the Hearing Examiner imposed several key conditions. The number of cabins was reduced from 32 to 20 to lower the intensity of development and minimize traffic, noise and lighting impacts. The resort will operate seasonally from April 1 to Sept. 30 each year.

The community center will be limited to registered guests, with amplified outdoor noise restricted to specific hours. Reflective or mirrored cabin surfaces were prohibited due to concerns about wildlife and the rural landscape.

The project will be limited to two access points on Grouse Glen Way, and the developer must contribute to road maintenance costs. The resort must incorporate into Clallam County Fire District No. 1 and implement a fire safety plan that includes sprinkler systems and monitored fire alarms.

Environmental protections require a 50-foot vegetative buffer around the property and fencing along the northern and eastern property lines to prevent trespassing. Outdoor lighting must be shielded and directed downward to reduce light pollution, and quiet hours will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The developer must submit a revised site plan reflecting the approved conditions and begin Phase One within three years to keep the permit valid. The first phase will include seven cabins, a shared well, septic system and supporting infrastructure. Subsequent phases must be completed within six years, with each phase required to comply with the conditions of approval.

While the decision allows the project to move forward, it represents a compromise between the developer’s original proposal and community opposition. Some residents remain skeptical about the long-term impact on their rural way of life, while others hope the imposed conditions will address the most significant concerns.

The Luminary Resort at Sol Duc is part of a series of Luminary Resorts developed by the company, which also operates a similar resort in Texas. The Clallam County Department of Community Development will oversee compliance as the project moves ahead.