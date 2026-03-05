February SOC-Quiet Leadership
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 5, 2026
Bailey Johnson
Bailey exemplifies quiet leadership in the classroom, ASB, as a teacher’s assistant, and on the court. She is dependable, observant, and always willing to help without recognition. In basketball, she shows discipline and teamwork, lifting others through her actions. Bailey models leadership through humility, consistency, and a personal standard of excellence.
Ms. Meisel
Nikole Gaydeski
Nikole leads with quiet strength and consistent kindness. Humble and respectful, she may not seek attention, but her calm presence and empathy set a powerful example in our school community.
Ms. Erickson
Kaylee Roberts
Kaylee leads through focus, kindness, and consistency. She approaches her photojournalism work with care and professionalism, supports her peers, and helps without seeking recognition. She is a steady, positive presence in the classroom.
Ms. Erickson
Lisset Aguilar
Lisset brings warmth and positivity to the classroom. Cheerful and focused, she balances laughter with a strong work ethic and a desire to improve, modeling quiet leadership through growth and kindness.
Ms. Erickson
Kendyl Woody
Kendyl leads with calmness and thoughtfulness. Always on task, she approaches challenges with a steady mindset and brings insight to discussions. Her consistent effort reflects true quiet leadership.
Ms. Erickson
Bret Ellis
Bret leads by example in the life skills classroom with honesty, responsibility, and compassion. He supports classmates without being asked or seeking praise. His calm confidence makes him a true role model.
Mrs. Silva
Corbin Leppell
Corbin accepts every task with confidence and carries it out without hesitation — a true quiet leader.
Mr. Vallejo
Samuel Lopez
Samuel is a quiet leader who actively recruited and encouraged others to join the wrestling team, offering guidance and support along the way.
Ms. French
Brock McCracken
Brock consistently demonstrates kindness, respect, and integrity. Focused and drama-free, he leads by example through dedication and authenticity. His steady leadership will serve him well beyond graduation.
Ms. Erickson
Zoey Beutler
Zoey exemplifies quiet leadership through determination, empathy, and standing up for others. She volunteers readily, steps into leadership roles, and protects and uplifts her peers. She leads by example, asking nothing in return.
Dr. Cavill
Kaden Ward
Kaden leads with humility and empathy. He supports classmates, speaks up against injustice, and often puts others before himself. His quiet strength reflects a deep commitment to treating others well.
Dr. Cavill
Trentston Pope
Trentston leads quietly and effectively as President, consistently volunteering and empowering others without seeking recognition or control.
Mr. Rogers
Zoey Garcia-Vasquez
Zoey leads by listening, earning trust, and setting a positive example. She has been a strong ambassador for our school.
Mr. Rogers
Harmon Kohout
Harmon serves in multiple clubs, volunteers often, and leads with humility, persistence, and quiet confidence — proving leadership is about impact, not volume.
Mr. Rogers
Gabriel Desrosiers
Gabriel creates an inclusive environment where peers feel heard and valued. Respectful and engaged, he connects easily with others and demonstrates strong interpersonal skills that will serve him well in the future.
Ms. Vander Veur
Kevin Davila Perete
Kevin leads quietly by building respectful relationships and staying focused on his work. Dependable and team-oriented, he makes others feel heard and valued.
Ms. Vander Veur
Ernesto Gonzalez-Black
Ernesto sets a positive tone through kindness and inclusion. Determined and thoughtful, he connects easily with peers and makes others feel understood and appreciated.
Ms. Vander Veur