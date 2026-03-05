February SOC-Quiet Leadership

Thank you to these outstanding student leaders for the example you set each day at Forks High School. Your steady leadership makes a meaningful difference in our school community.

On Thursday at FHS, the February Students of Character were celebrated! This month’s character trait was “Quiet Leadership”—recognizing students who lead by example rather than by volume. These individuals lift others up and positively influence their peers without seeking attention.

Bailey Johnson

Bailey exemplifies quiet leadership in the classroom, ASB, as a teacher’s assistant, and on the court. She is dependable, observant, and always willing to help without recognition. In basketball, she shows discipline and teamwork, lifting others through her actions. Bailey models leadership through humility, consistency, and a personal standard of excellence.

Ms. Meisel

Nikole Gaydeski

Nikole leads with quiet strength and consistent kindness. Humble and respectful, she may not seek attention, but her calm presence and empathy set a powerful example in our school community.

Ms. Erickson

Kaylee Roberts

Kaylee leads through focus, kindness, and consistency. She approaches her photojournalism work with care and professionalism, supports her peers, and helps without seeking recognition. She is a steady, positive presence in the classroom.

Ms. Erickson

Lisset Aguilar

Lisset brings warmth and positivity to the classroom. Cheerful and focused, she balances laughter with a strong work ethic and a desire to improve, modeling quiet leadership through growth and kindness.

Ms. Erickson

Kendyl Woody

Kendyl leads with calmness and thoughtfulness. Always on task, she approaches challenges with a steady mindset and brings insight to discussions. Her consistent effort reflects true quiet leadership.

Ms. Erickson

Bret Ellis

Bret leads by example in the life skills classroom with honesty, responsibility, and compassion. He supports classmates without being asked or seeking praise. His calm confidence makes him a true role model.

Mrs. Silva

Corbin Leppell

Corbin accepts every task with confidence and carries it out without hesitation — a true quiet leader.

Mr. Vallejo

Samuel Lopez

Samuel is a quiet leader who actively recruited and encouraged others to join the wrestling team, offering guidance and support along the way.

Ms. French

Brock McCracken

Brock consistently demonstrates kindness, respect, and integrity. Focused and drama-free, he leads by example through dedication and authenticity. His steady leadership will serve him well beyond graduation.

Ms. Erickson

Zoey Beutler

Zoey exemplifies quiet leadership through determination, empathy, and standing up for others. She volunteers readily, steps into leadership roles, and protects and uplifts her peers. She leads by example, asking nothing in return.

Dr. Cavill

Kaden Ward

Kaden leads with humility and empathy. He supports classmates, speaks up against injustice, and often puts others before himself. His quiet strength reflects a deep commitment to treating others well.

Dr. Cavill

Trentston Pope

Trentston leads quietly and effectively as President, consistently volunteering and empowering others without seeking recognition or control.

Mr. Rogers

Zoey Garcia-Vasquez

Zoey leads by listening, earning trust, and setting a positive example. She has been a strong ambassador for our school.

Mr. Rogers

Harmon Kohout

Harmon serves in multiple clubs, volunteers often, and leads with humility, persistence, and quiet confidence — proving leadership is about impact, not volume.

Mr. Rogers

Gabriel Desrosiers

Gabriel creates an inclusive environment where peers feel heard and valued. Respectful and engaged, he connects easily with others and demonstrates strong interpersonal skills that will serve him well in the future.

Ms. Vander Veur

Kevin Davila Perete

Kevin leads quietly by building respectful relationships and staying focused on his work. Dependable and team-oriented, he makes others feel heard and valued.

Ms. Vander Veur

Ernesto Gonzalez-Black

Ernesto sets a positive tone through kindness and inclusion. Determined and thoughtful, he connects easily with peers and makes others feel understood and appreciated.

Ms. Vander Veur