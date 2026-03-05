Johnson, Rowley league MVPs

By Pierre LaBossiere

Putting a cherry on top of their successful seasons, Forks’ Bailey Johnson and Titus Rowley were named by the Pacific 2B League as the most valuable players in girls and boys basketball.

Both Johnson and Rowley had huge seasons. Johnson averaged 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.7 steals per games in league this year. Some of her incredible games include 25 points against North Beach, 31 against Chief Leschi and 27 against Raymond-South Bend. Johnson won co-MVP along with Kassie Koski of Raymond-South Bend despite sustaining a fracture in her wrist midseason.

She helped lead the Spartans to their fourth-straight Pacific 2B League championship and a 7-1 record in league. The MVPs run in her family as her older sister Keira Johnson was the Pacific 2B League MVP in girls basketball in 2024.

Rowley likewise had a big year. He averaged 21 points and 14 rebounds a game for the Spartans. Some of his games included 33 points and 19 rebounds against Raymond-South Bend and 36 points and 18 rebounds in a nonleague game against Hoquiam. He saved his best for last with a District 4 tournament performance of 32 points and a staggering 34 rebounds (22 offensive) in a victory over Raymond-South Bend. Rowley helped lead the boys to a 6-2 league record and 13-9 overall record.

Other Forks girls who were honored include Chloe Gaydeski, who was named to the league’s first team, Fynlie Peters and Avery Dilley, who were named to the league’s second team, and Karee Neel, Kailyn Crowder, and Brooklyn Rondeau, who made the honorable mention team. For the boys, Noah Foster and Radly Bennett each made the second team, while Cash Barajas and Carter Coberly made the honorable mention team. Forks’ Conner Clark was also named to the league’s all-academic team. Pacific 2B League All-league selections.