Speech and Debate Is Going to State!

By Tasheena Erickson

The Forks High School Speech and Debate team is headed to state after a strong showing on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the District Four State Qualifier Tournament.

The state tournament will be held March 19–21 at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, where Forks students will compete against top qualifiers from across Washington.

Forks competitors have qualified in the following events:

Spoken Word Poetry: Jlynn Vessey, Trentston Pope, Zoey Beutler, Alina Horjesi and Alvaro Martin-Mendoza. Isabella Hayworth will serve as team alternate.

Informative Speaking: Patricia Calderon-Weed

Humorous Interpretation: Trent Prose

In addition, Trentston Pope earned second alternate in District Four for Impromptu Speaking.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the first-year program.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our first-year team,” said coach Tasheena Erickson. “I am so beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has put into this season.”

Erickson credited District Four coaches and competitors for welcoming the Forks team and helping guide them through their inaugural year. She also extended thanks to volunteer judges Shelly Martin and Chris Vessey for their consistent support throughout the season, as well as Brandi Blair and school administrators who worked behind the scenes to help launch and sustain the program.

The season isn’t over yet. The team will compete at the National Qualifier tournament March 6–7 before traveling to Tacoma for the state competition later in the month.

For a first-year team, Forks has already found its voice — and now it’s ready to take that voice to the state stage.