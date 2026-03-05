The QVSA Is Forks’ Biggest (and Most Inspiring) Weekend

As far as the Alumni Challenge goes …Kent Thomas (class of 1974) wins … as he again has donated a/this vehicle to the auction.

If you want to witness something that defines the heart of Forks, mark your calendar for March 21 and 22. The 62nd Annual Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction isn’t just an auction … it’s a full-blown community celebration with a purpose.

For more than six decades, the QVSA has been turning generosity into opportunity. This two-day event raises scholarship funds for Forks High School graduates, not just this year’s seniors, but former grads too, whether they’re headed to a traditional four-year university, community college, or trade school. Around here, we believe in backing our kids long after they’ve walked across the graduation stage.

And let’s talk about last year.

A jaw-dropping, history-making $240,000 was raised. That’s not just impressive, that’s extraordinary. In a town our size? It’s almost unheard of. In fact, show me another place that rallies like this for its graduates year after year. You won’t find one.

What makes this auction so special isn’t just the dollars (though those matter). It’s the energy. The laughter. The friendly bidding wars. The smell of homemade pies drifting through the air. The tables piled high with everything from handcrafted treasures to practical must-haves. As always, you can count on amazing items from Olympic Corrections Center (OCC), mouthwatering baked goods, and truly everything from soup to nuts, sometimes literally…maybe even a goat.

This is also where the next generation steps up. The Class of 2026 is already seeking donations, continuing the tradition of students helping fund the future of students. It’s a beautiful cycle of giving that keeps renewing itself.

The Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction isn’t fancy. It isn’t flashy. What it is, is powerful. It’s neighbors showing up for neighbors. It’s businesses digging deep. It’s alumni remembering what it felt like to dream big in a small town.

For 62 years, the community has said loud and clear: Forks invests in its own.

So come hungry. Come ready to bid. Come ready to cheer when the numbers climb. Because on March 21 and 22, every paddle raised is a vote of confidence in the future of our graduates.

And if last year taught us anything, it’s this: there’s no limit to what this community can do when it comes together.

Donations can be dropped off at FHS, Jerry’s, and Dahlgren Log. If you have questions or need an item picked up, call or text 360-640-2301. For Cash Donations and the Alumni Challenge, go to qvsa.org

Christi Baron, Editor