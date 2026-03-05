Voters’ Guide/Pamphlet Committee Sought for April 28, 2026 Special Election

CLALLAM COUNTY – The Auditor’s Office is seeking individuals to serve on a committee to draft a voters’ guide argument for the April 28, 2026, Special Election. Committee members must reside within the district for which they will be preparing “for” or “against” statements.

Clallam’s Online Voters’ Guide and Printed Voters’ Pamphlet include information designed to help voters better understand the voting process and ballot measures. Each measure appearing in the guide/pamphlet includes the official ballot title, explanatory statement, and arguments “for” and “against” the measure.

Individuals are needed to serve on the following committee:

• North Olympic Library System, Regular Property Tax Levy Lid Lift for Support of Public Library Services — Committee “Against” the measure.

The deadline for an interested party to request a committee appointment is 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026. The deadline for submittal of “for” and “against” statements is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026. Please see the Election Guide for Jurisdictions and Candidates for statement deadlines, available at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/164/Ballot-Measures

For more information, contact:

Clallam County Auditor’s Office

Elections and Voter Registration Division

Shoona Riggs, Auditor

223 E. 4th St., Room 042

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Phone: 360-417-2221

Fax: 360-417-2312

Email: elections@clallamcountywa.gov

To apply, email elections@clallamcountywa.gov

and include the following information:

• Applicant’s name

• Voter registration address

• Phone number

• District and measure for which you wish to write a statement