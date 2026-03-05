West End 9-1-1 calls Feb. 23-March 1

Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 5, 2026

Feb. 23

Disturbance Cedar Ave., suspicious activity Elderberry Ave., welfare check La Push, medical Klahndike, animal bite G St., boat patrol Quillayute River, traffic collision Beaver, civil G St., 9-1-1 hangup Calawah Way, unwanted person Elterich St., unwanted person Bogachiel Way.

Feb. 24

Policing Camas Ave., lost animal Hwy 101 N., assault Fir Ave., civil Hoko-Ozette, medical Clallam Bay, alarm S. Forks Ave., civil Beaver, weapons discharge W. E St., suicide threats, citizen assist Forks Transit Center.

Feb. 25

Alarm N. Forks Ave, found animal S. Forks Ave., citizen contact contact Quillayute Rd., threats La Push Rd., traffic complaint Marion’s Pl., trespass Weel Rd., civil Weel Rd., civil Hoko-Ozette, traffic stop Hwy 101/A Rd., welfare check N. Forks Ave., citizen assist N. Forks Ave., drug violation Brower St., disturbance Weel Rd.

Feb. 26 (report incomplete)

Suspicious activity, building check, drug violation, auto theft, citizen assist, civil, traffic stop, theft, death investigation, suspicious activity, citizen assist, citizen assist.

Feb. 27

Warrant arrest La Push, policing Elderberry Ave., building check La Push Rd., citizen contact N. Forks Ave., warrant attempt La Push, civil Calawah Way, trespass S. Forks Ave., suspicious activity Clallam Bay, trespass Burnt Mntn., citizen assist Bogachiel Way, building checks Beaver, traffic collision Merchant Rd., traffic stop Hwy 101/Mary Clark Rd., 9-1-1 hangup Bogachiel Way.

Feb. 28

Disturbance Forks Transit Center, alarm Bogachiel Way, elude Russell Rd./Bogachiel Way, animal Bogachiel Way, citizen assist La Push, medical Klahndike Blvd., traffic stop La Push, malicious mischief Hwy 101 N., assault W. E St., 9-1-1 hangup Russell Rd., traffic stop La Push, 9-1-1 hangup Steelhead Ave., medical Clallam Bay.

March 1

Civil Beaver, medical Quillayute Rd., burn complaint La Push, found property N. Forks Ave., traffic stop S. Forks Ave., traffic stop Beaver, traffic stop La Push, found property Bogachiel Way, traffic stop Spartan Ave., traffic stop S. Forks Ave., traffic stop Hwy 101/Shuwah Rd., medical Clallam Bay.