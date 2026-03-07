UPDATE – Vehicle Found Near Port Angeles Belongs to Man Reported Missing from Nevada

UPDATE – in the afternoon of 3/7/25, Deputies located Sage Hunter Greigo-Long safe and sound in Port Angeles. His family has been notified and he is no longer considered a missing person. Thank you to the community for all of the tips that assisted with a positive outcome.

On March 6, 2026, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked off the roadway on Deer Park Loop at Highway 101, just east of the C’est Si Bon restaurant.

The vehicle, a white 2001 Dodge Durango, was discovered to be registered to 24-year-old Sage Hunter Greigo-Long of Fallon, Nevada.

Family members had reported Sage missing to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office about an hour before his vehicle was located. According to the report, Sage had last been seen about 36 hours before the vehicle was discovered, leaving his residence. It was believed he was heading to work.

Authorities say it is unknown why Sage would have been traveling in the Pacific Northwest.

Sage legally changed his name in 2021. His previous name was Sage R. Cammack. He is described as a white male, 24 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with long brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Sage’s location is asked to contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 417-2459.