The Countdown to the Auction has started

Submitted photo

The giving has officially begun! Kicking off donations for the 2026 Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction, First Federal made its annual cash contribution at the presentation of the big check last Tuesday at the Forks Branch. Accepting the kickoff donation were Forks High School seniors Trentston Pope (left), Chloe Gaydeski (center), and Zoey Garcia-Vazquez (right). The annual auction, which raises scholarships for local graduates, will take place March 21–22 at the Forks High School Commons.