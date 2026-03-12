A Look Back …This week in the Forks Forum

This week in 2001, there was great community concern that a proposed closure of the US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River, at La Push, was being considered. The community was organizing to fight it. Dr. Thomas Keegan was to be offered the Peninsula College presidency. Long-time West End resident Maynard Lucken had died. In police calls, it was reported that “someone was at the Forks Transit Center making a big mess.” The AIDS quilt was coming to town. Eugene Fraker was the new chef at Kalaloch.

Fifty years ago, an oil spill of “unknown origin” was wreaking havoc on local beaches. Globs of oil covered drift logs, and many dead oiled birds and other wildlife were seen on the beaches. Cape Flattery school students had helped with the cleanup. A loaded log truck had struck the Sol Duc Bridge on the Quillayute Rd. causing, driving restrictions, and detours for school buses and others. Joyce Warren had won $110 in a Forks Forum contest …the whole family gathered for the photo ….even their dog Topo (photo). Vern Rondeau had won a belt with a fancy buckle for having the highest bowling game ever at Sunset Lanes (photo).

This week in 1969, a rash of burglaries continued as Lefler’s and the Red Carpet Laundry had been broken into. Two pistols and merchandise had been stolen from Lefler’s. The Spartan basketball team returned to a warm welcome as they took an impressive 6th place at State! It was a sad story shared that widow Laurie A. Foster was presented with medals posthumously awarded to her husband Douglas G. Foster, who was “mortally wounded while providing cover for his men as they withdrew from intense hostile fire.” (photo). Carrol Lunsford, formerly of Oklahoma City, was the new cashier at Forks State Bank (photo).

This week in 1954, 140 Forks voters had elected Sandquist, Maris, and Norris to serve on the Forks Town Council. Ulin’s Maintenance and Supply company had expanded and was planning an open house … refreshments, balloons for the kids and a chance to win a McCulloch Mod. 33 chainsaw were being offered at the celebration. People were asked to slow down by the airport …several deer had been hit.

In 1940, it was reported that the Native American display of baskets, carvings and other items at the Congregational Church had been well attended. Drawing entries for Makah, Queets, Hoh and Quileute. Authorities were threatening the community with $50 fines if caught dumping garbage illegally and not at the dump!