Alive and in love with life

Get out of that comfy chair and come join Sally for a fun afternoon of creating!

By Sally Milici

Attention all senior citizens/elders!

Einstein said, “The only thing we know about creativity is that it begins with play.”

Why do we love the Muppets? It’s because the Muppets are not very good at what they do, but they do it anyway with joy and gusto. Think about it.

That’s exactly what we seniors are going to do over the next fourth Tuesdays of the month: March 24, April 28, and May 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. in the afternoons at St. Ann’s Church Hall. Art supplies will be provided, and it’s all free of charge.

We’re going to play and have some fun. Our purpose is to quit spending so much time sitting in comfy chairs “reading” and instead come out and play with old and new friends.