NOLS seeks levy lid lift for first time in 16 years

NOLS provides learning opportunities for all ages, such as this storytelling event with award-winning children’s book author-illustrator Rachel Michelle Wilson at the Forks Library as part of the 2025 Summer Reading Program.

On February 26, the Board of Trustees for the North Olympic Library System (NOLS) approved a resolution to place a levy lid lift proposition on the April 28, 2026, special election ballot. It has been 16 years since NOLS last asked voters to restore the library levy.

NOLS is primarily funded through a local property tax levy, which provides around 90% of its operating budget. State law only allows the Library to increase this amount by 1% per year unless voters approve a different rate. This means the Library’s budget cannot keep pace with inflation or increased demand for services.

Voters approved a levy rate of $0.50 per $1,000 in 2010. Since then, the levy rate has decreased to $0.28. If approved by voters this April, the proposition would restore the Library’s levy rate in 2027 to $0.45 per $1,000. This is not a new levy.

A restored levy rate of $0.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value will ensure adequate financial support for day-to-day library operations, programs, books and materials, technology access and building upkeep. If the proposition is approved, the restored levy rate would mean an increase of about $5.67 per month for the owner of a $400,000 property.

The resolution language is available online. More information, including answers to frequently asked questions, may be found at NOLS.org/levy.

A levy rate adjustment would help NOLS keep up with rising costs and continue providing the core services that Clallam County residents rely on. Without additional revenue, NOLS faces reductions in services and staffing, deferred building maintenance, and cuts to programs for residents of all ages, including support for early literacy. The library collection budget would decrease, limiting the selection of print and digital materials.

In 2026, $6.3 million of the Library’s $7.3 million annual Operating Budget comes from local property taxes, an investment that keeps this essential public service open, equitable and thriving.

“Since the last levy lid lift in 2010, NOLS has managed its finances carefully to serve the people of Clallam County, but we’ve reached a point where our reserves and donations can no longer bridge the gap,” said Noah Glaude, NOLS Executive Director. “Despite lowering the 2026 Operating Budget compared to last year, balancing this year’s budget required over $1 million in reserves. With this proposition, NOLS is not asking for the maximum. The Library is asking for what is needed to maintain the hours, services and collections that are heavily used throughout the county. A restored levy rate of $0.45 will allow NOLS to continue our long history as a place where the community gathers, learns and connects.”

The levy lid lift is not for construction of the Sequim Branch Library, which has been built with community donations, state grants and timber revenue from the NOLS Capital Budget.

About NOLS

Serving all of Clallam County, NOLS supports learning, curiosity and connection for residents of every age and life stage. In 2025, there were more than 32,000 active cardholders—accounts used by individuals, families, educators, book clubs and more. Library branches in Clallam Bay, Forks, Port Angeles and Sequim, and the Bookmobile, were visited over 300,000 times for a wide variety of purposes — from accessing computers and printers, using study and meeting rooms or attending library programs. The Library’s shared collection includes more than 500,000 physical and digital items, including books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, music and learning tools.

Nearly 1 million items are borrowed or renewed each year, a reflection of how deeply the Library is woven into daily life across Clallam County. Through mobile services, NOLS brings library materials directly to assisted living facilities and individual residences, reaching those who may have physical challenges visiting a branch. Personalized support is available every day, whether it’s help with technology, finding your next great read, applying for a job, learning digital skills or navigating life’s challenges.