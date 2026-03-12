Sully’s Serves Up Scholarship Donation

Burgers, fries, and shakes for a great cause! Sully’s Drive-In donated half of all sales from Friday, March 6, raising $1,900 for the Quillayute Valley Scholarship Auction. During the promotion, Eagle Auto Repair and Towing also took part and treated local seniors to lunch. Nikole Gaydeski is pictured holding the check representing the generous contribution. A big thank-you to Sully’s Drive-In and Eagle Auto for supporting local students and their futures! Submitted photo