On Tuesday, March 2, Forks Elementary staff welcomed more than 70 students and their families for our Winter Reading Night. It was an evening filled with fun and literacy. Each grade level hosted an activity table where students became the teachers, showing their families how to play literacy games connected to the standards they are currently learning in class. Every student also took home at least one literacy game so they can continue practicing and playing with their families at home.

Students also had the opportunity to hear local community members share a favorite story. A special thank you to Rod Fleck, Angeles Brito, Kathryn McInnis, Ayden Johnson, Seth Johnson, Miss Ann, Charlotte Penn, Sandra Velasquez, Mike Rowley, Allison Ogle, Karen Whittenborn, and Manuela Velasquez. We are so grateful for your willingness to come and share the joy of reading with our students.

The PTO sponsored cookies and cocoa, Cathy Johnson hosted BINGO in the library, and families were able to choose from hundreds of free books to take home. The evening wrapped up with a musical performance celebrating books and reading.

To the community members who volunteered to read, to the PTO for their continued support, and to all of the families who joined us—Forks Elementary extends a heartfelt thank you for helping to build a lifelong love of reading in our children.

Warmly,

Sarah Decker

Principal, Forks Elementary School