Pedestrian Injured in Early Morning Collision on U.S. 101 Near Mary Clark Road

A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle collision along U.S. Highway 101 near Mary Clark Road west of Forks.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m. on March 14 near milepost 203. Authorities report that a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on U.S. 101 struck a disabled 1986 Ford F-150 that was partially blocking the eastbound lane.

The impact pushed the Ford pickup into a pedestrian who had been standing on the fog line behind the disabled vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Douglas K. Sternback, 61, of Clallam Bay, was injured in the incident and transported by aid to Forks Community Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Tristan E. Marti, 41, of Port Angeles, was not injured. Troopers reported that Marti was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators listed the cause of the collision as driving too fast for conditions. Charges against the driver are pending further investigation.

Both vehicles sustained reportable damage.

No drugs or alcohol were reported to be involved in the collision.