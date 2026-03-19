Clallam Bay Students of the Month – February

Jaydyn Mendoza was recognized for his outstanding Academic Progress and Service. Jaydyn has shown incredible dedication this year, achieving a remarkable 16.25% improvement in his attendance from Term 1 to Term 2. This growth stems from a powerful shift in his mindset; he has committed himself to personal improvement across the board, working daily to excel in both his academics and his athletics. Whether he is staying after school for growth or jumping in without being asked to help keep our campus clean, Jaydyn’s “get it done” attitude and proactive spirit set a fantastic example for us all.

Gulliana Dean was honored for her exceptional Leadership and Innovation in the classroom. In art class, GuGu used her technical skills to solve problems for her peers, sharing a digital strategy to help others visualize complex carving designs. Her ability to translate difficult concepts and lead during group activities has sparked excitement and success among her classmates. Thank you, GuGu, for your initiative and for helping those around you shine!

Congratulations to Jaydyn and Gulliana for their hard work and commitment to excellence!