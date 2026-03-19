Clallam County Fire District No. 5 receives laptops-500 laptops distributed nationwide thanks to State Farm®

State Farm® has donated 500 laptops to volunteer fire departments nationwide, helping improve access to reliable technology for training, operations, and community service. The effort was made in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), with 100 departments each receiving five refurbished laptops.

Among the recipients was Clallam County Fire District No. 5 (Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fire and EMS). The laptops, though previously owned, were fully wiped before distribution. To qualify, departments needed at least one NVFC member, be legally organized, and agree the equipment would be used strictly for department purposes. Recipients were selected at random from eligible applicants.

“Many volunteer fire departments face challenges when it comes to accessing reliable technology,” said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. “This donation helps ensure departments have the tools they need to manage operations more effectively and better serve their communities.”

Acting Chief Jay Matsen of Clallam Bay noted the immediate benefit for rural departments. “As a small rural volunteer department with limited funding, this donation helps us tremendously with training and administrative support,” he said. “A huge thank you to State Farm and NVFC for making this happen for small departments everywhere.”

This marks the second year State Farm has provided laptops to volunteer fire departments across the country.

Clallam County Fire District No. 5 is an equal opportunity provider.

About State Farm

For more than 100 years, State Farm has helped people manage everyday risks and recover from the unexpected. It is the largest provider of auto and home insurance in the U.S., serving over 91 million policies and accounts, and ranks No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is a nonprofit that supports volunteer fire and EMS organizations through education, advocacy, and leadership development, helping strengthen emergency services and protect communities