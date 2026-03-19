Easter Sunrise Service

On April 5, Easter Morning, at the Tillicum Park Pavilion at 6 a.m. the Congregational Church and the Christian Men’s fellowship will be conducting a Sunrise Service.

There will be singing, a message, and communion to celebrate our risen Savior. This is an ecumenical event, and everyone is welcome to attend. We encourage you to show your support Jesus Christ Church in the West End of the County. Song sheets, hot coffee, and Communion will be provided. Sisters and Brothers in Christ it is time to come together and show our unity in the risen Savior.

Pastor Warren Johnson