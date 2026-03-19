Feeding 5000’s Mission and Purpose

Dear Community,

Feeding 5000 thanks this community for their continued support. We couldn’t do what we do without you.

Our mission and purpose is to provide a place where people can meet with each other, fellowship together, and have good food in a comfortable, welcoming environment. We are striving to get back to these simple goals. Covid 19 saw us change what we were doing.

We provided only to-go meals and lost a lot of our purpose during that time. We want to get back to our original mission.

We’d like to remind the community that to-go meals are only for those who are homebound, shut-in, or in an emergency situation, and who have someone that can pick up their meals.

We must decline the occasional situation where a person just wants a to-go lunch for themselves or a friend. We know the food is good but we just simply do not have the funds to provide more to-go lunches than the lunches we serve in the dining room. The people coming in and eating, sharing a table with others, is our priority.

Thank-you,

Feeding 5000 Volunteers and Staff