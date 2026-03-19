Published March 19, 2026

1945-2025

Gary Robert Weissenfels passed away on December 28, 2025, at the veterans’ home in Lewiston, Idaho.

Gary was born on April 21, 1945, in Lewiston, Idaho to Ken and LaVerne Weissenfels. He was the eldest of three children. In his youth, he enjoyed many reunions with his large extended family, yearly trips to Kelly Creek for fishing and fun, and trips to family property near Anatone, Washington.

After graduating from high school in 1964, Gary enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He spent time at Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay. He attained the rank of sergeant while serving from 1965 through 1968.

Upon serving his tour in the Marines, he returned home and married Juanita Roland, also from Lewiston. They had two daughters, Kimberly Colleen and Kathryn LaVerne. They lived in Richland, Washington for a time, where Gary worked at the Hanford Area. They later moved to Bellingham so he could attend Western Washington College of Education, and then to Forks, Washington to begin his teaching career.

Gary later married Lee Plank. They lived and taught in many places, including Finley, Washington and Pasco, Washington, where he helped to initiate the migrant learning program. They also spent time teaching English in Japan before retiring to Lewiston, where they had both grown up.

Gary was preceded in death by both parents, his younger brother Ronnie (Barbara), and step-son Alan Plank. He is survived by his wife Lee, daughters Kim (William Bouchard) and Katie, step-children Scott (Kittie) and Debi Plank, sister Colleen (Doug) Murdock, and sister-in-law Barbara Weissenfels.

A graveside service, with Marine Corps Funeral Honors, was held at 2 p.m., January 7, 2026, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston.