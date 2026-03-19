Published March 19, 2026

1943-2026

William Frank Leyendecker, born January 6, 1943, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2026. Frank was born in Forks, WA, to Frank and Hazel Leyendecker. He grew up on the family homestead at the mouth of the Sol Duc River and graduated from Forks High School in 1961.

He served two years in the army and was stationed in Germany. He then attended Western Washington University and graduated with a degree in Education.

Frank married Joy Mueller in June 1980 and was an instant dad to her three young children. He worked a variety of jobs, including the riggin’, lumber mills, and Clallam Bay Corrections Center. For fun, he enjoyed cribbage, fishing, gardening, bowling, reading, clam digging, poker, and pool.

Frank was one of the original Forks Elks Lodge members and was known for his humble, sharp intelligence. He was a sports enthusiast who rarely missed televised games such as football, basketball, baseball, bowling, and golf.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, youngest sister Nancy, son Joel Dannemiller, grandson Jaden Lohrengel, in-laws Link and Joyce Mueller, and sister-in-law Sam Leyendecker. Survivors include his wife Joy, sister Pat (Laksman) deSilva, brother Clark, son Jason Dannemiller, daughter Julie Dannemiller, grandchildren Kyle Lohrengel and Jordan and Chase Dannemiller, and brother-in-law Ken (Teeder) Mueller.

Frank will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege of meeting him. His sweet demeanor, warm smile, steadiness, and quickness to laugh always set a tone. Frank loved to engage in conversation and enjoyed keeping up with the lives of his family, friends, and people he met. Frank was an inspiration to witness as he battled severe injuries, health issues, and loss, always keeping a no-quit, strong calmness about him. He was always happy, quick to smile, and never beaten. His strength and warmth will be deeply missed.

Please join us for an informal Celebration of Life on April 11, 2026, at 12 Noon at the Forks Elks Lodge. A light lunch will be provided.