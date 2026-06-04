Making a difference

Terra House, right in the photo, recently thanked Diane Edwards with a plaque recognizing her continued support of Jumpstart Preschool. Others interested in supporting early learning are encouraged to contact Jumpstart Preschool.

Through the generosity of local donor Diane Edwards, who has faithfully supported Jumpstart Preschool with monthly donations for the past two years, the Community Partnership Scholarship has been created to help families access early learning opportunities in the community.

The scholarship helps provide tuition assistance for children to attend Jumpstart Preschool, ensuring that more families have access to quality early learning experiences during the most important developmental years.

“Early childhood education sets the foundation for a child’s lifelong learning journey,” said Terra House, Owner and Director of Jumpstart Preschool. “When a community supports early learning, we’re not just investing in a child. We’re investing in families and in the future of our community. The difference someone makes today can help shape the day that child walks

across the graduation stage.”

Jumpstart Preschool recently recognized Diane Edwards for her continued generosity and commitment to local children through the creation of the Community Partnership Scholarship.

Jumpstart Preschool is also inviting local businesses, families, and community members to become Community Scholarship Partners. Supporters who wish to make a lasting impact may sponsor Named Community Scholarships, helping provide early learning opportunities for local children while honoring their family, business, or a loved one.

For more details or if you are interested in supporting local children through scholarship sponsorship, please contact Jumpstart Preschool.

Contact: Terra House

Jumpstart Preschool – jumpstartpreschool@gmail.com

(360)-327-3507